RUGOLO - Shirley Passed away on April 17th. Shirley is survived by her loving husband Frank and her sons Joseph (Maria) and Frank Jr. (Diana) and daughters Lisa Galella (Jim) and Catherine Rugolo. She will be missed by her adoring granddaughters Riley, Samantha, Ella, Alexandra, Cassandra and grandson Frank. She also survived by her brother Ed Wildner (Kathy) and sisters Lorraine Schwartz (Gary) and Dorothy Kopp (Dave). She considered her brothers and sisters in law like her own brothers and sisters and was loved by Joseph Rugolo (Joanne), Guy Rugolo (Maria), Tony Rugolo (Eileen), Susan Randel (Charles) and Margaret Hill (Bill). She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed. A memorial for her will be held at some future point when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020