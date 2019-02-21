Home

STENGLEIN - Shirley, 95, of Bethpage, NY, on February 18, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband Louis.Devoted mother to John, Ann and the late Marylou. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Shirley worked for Bell Telephone Company in Hempstead, NY where she became a member of the Pioneer Club of America. Family and Friends may visit Monday, 2/25, and Tuesday, 2/26, 2-4 and 7-9pm at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 655 Old Country Rd. Plainview, NY. A funeral mass will be held for Shirley on Wednesday, 10:00am, at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church, Hicksville, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
