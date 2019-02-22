|
|
Vesey - Shirley Dean of Bay Shore, LI, on February 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas Bernard Vesey. Loving mother of Brian Vesey, Shane Vesey, Laura Vesey-Rozell, Jaime Vesey and the late Thomas B. Vesey, Jr. Cherished grandmother of seven. Dear sister of Patrick, Bobby and Michael. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Monday 11:00 AM, at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Private cremation to follow. Visiting Sunday 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019