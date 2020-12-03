1/1
Shirley Wallace Gebhard
1929 - 2020
GEBHARD - Shirley Wallace, 91 of Groton, CT, passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020, in Groton. She was born Feb-ruary 20, 1929 in Waterbury, CT, the daughter of Clarence A. and Ora (Kay) Hodges. She was the adopted daughter of Clark E. Wallace. She was raised in Prospect, CT and then Little Silver, NJ, where she attended Red Bank High School. She then received a BS-RN degree from Skidmore College in 1951. She married the late David F. Gebhard in 1951 and is survived by her children: David F. Gebhard Jr. of East Lyme, CT, Douglas H. Gebhard of Mystic, CT, and Jennifer L. Gebhard of Greenlawn, NY, and her grandchildren David and Kenny Senderoff, and Caitlin and Cameron Gebhard. Shirley and her family resided for over 40 years in Northport NY, where she enjoyed sailing and camping. After that, Dave and Shirley moved to Norwich CT to spend their later retirement years. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, CT., is assisting the family with the private arrangements.



Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
