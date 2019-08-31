|
WICKS - Shirley M., 92, wife of the late Richard Wicks, died on August 28, 2019. A Hicksville resident, an active participant at her church, Homemakers, Salvation Army & the Eastern Star. Loving mother of Barbara Fornwalt (Roger), Richard A. Wicks Jr. (Maryann) and Robin Schmidt (William). Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 15. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Funeral Service Tuesday 10 AM at Hicksville United Methodist Church. Burial to follow at Pinelawn. Donations appreciated to Hicksville UMC.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 31, 2019