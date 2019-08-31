Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 931-0262
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Hicksville United Methodist Church
130 W Old County Rd
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Shirley Wicks


1927 - 2019
Shirley Wicks Notice
WICKS - Shirley M., 92, wife of the late Richard Wicks, died on August 28, 2019. A Hicksville resident, an active participant at her church, Homemakers, Salvation Army & the Eastern Star. Loving mother of Barbara Fornwalt (Roger), Richard A. Wicks Jr. (Maryann) and Robin Schmidt (William). Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 15. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Funeral Service Tuesday 10 AM at Hicksville United Methodist Church. Burial to follow at Pinelawn. Donations appreciated to Hicksville UMC.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 31, 2019
