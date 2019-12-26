|
|
SPILABOTTE - Silvestro, "Sal," 86, of Commack, passed peacefully on December 22nd surrounded by his loved ones. Silvestro was born in Frosinone, Italy and came to America at the age of 20 years where he found true love, began his family and founded his construction company. Silvestro enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing golf and cards. He also gave of himself to many organizations including La Salle Military Academy, Christian Brothers, Columbus Citizens Foundation, Cooley's Anemia Foundation and founded the Long Island Concrete Contractor's Association. He is survived by his loving wife of 65+years Judy; his children Joseph, Robert (d) (Debbie), Maria (Anthony), Victor (Lori Ann), Anthony and Silvestro, along with 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visiting at Commack Abbey, Friday, December 27, 2-4, 7-9pm. Interment St. Matthew's Dix Hills, Saturday, December 28, 9:45am.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019