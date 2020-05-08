|
|
IMPAGLIAZZO - Silvio D. With profound sadness we announce the passing of our Dad, Silvio Impagliazzo, on April 22, 2020. He was born on February 16, 1927 and passed at the young age of 93. Born to Raffella and Leopoldo Impagliazzo, he had one brother and one sister. Silvio was also known as Daddy, Pop, Grandpop, Gramps, Silbo, Uncle Sil, Mr. Imp and Mr. Sil, by many. We loved him as a husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, nephew, friend, cousin, neighbor and co-worker. Dad made an impact on all who came in contact with him because of his devout Catholic beliefs and easy going nature. He felt everyone was his friend, and was loved by all. Widowed many years ago (Joanie O'Meara, the love of his life) however, he always put his family and community first. As the father of six, he was always running to some-one's event or game. He also loved watching his grandchildren at their games and school events. He was a man who lived for others and fought courageous to stay strong for others. Silvio was a gracious man who loved life itself and everyone around him. He quoted God's commandments often, which spoke to his deep faith and love of his church. Silvio was accepted to Columbia University, but chose to serve his country in the Navy during World War II instead. He worked in finance for 45 years, and had a lifelong love affair with sports. He was always seen wearing Giants or Mets apparel. He was an outstanding athlete in his youth playing baseball in the NYC championship at Ebbets Field, where he was recruited by the New York Yankees for a tryout. Unfortunately, he was beaten out by future Hall of Famer, Phil Rizzuto. For over 50 years he volunteered his time to both the community and church. He was the founder and President of the West Babylon Parent's Sports Organization and Director of the Our Lady of Grace CYO for over 50 years. He always wanted what was best for other people and always went out of his way to make sure they got what they needed. He was often seen jumping up and down at various CYO and high school games while fund raising for the students of West Babylon. He would attend home football games to work at the concession stand or collect tickets at the front gate. This year at 92 he came to the Homecoming game ready to work. Every good deed he did stemmed from his natural instincts for goodness and kindness; and no act was too big to handle. Dad was passionate about people. He cared deeply about the school district and the community where he lived. Most good parents get involved in their children's school and community while their kids are in school. Their involvement usually ends when the kids finish school, but not Silvio. Even into his 90's, he was still running the Parent's Sports Organization and CYO in West Babylon. He tirelessly fund raised tens of thousands of dollars for student scholarships. He was also a contributor to over 25 organizations and charities. People knew Dad for his dedication to his job, the love for his family, and his selfless acts that shaped him into the person that everyone loved. Silvio was presented with many awards and honors for his tireless efforts and contributions to others. In his honor, we ask that you do something kind for someone else and pay it forward in Silvio's name. Services will be private. A celebration of Silvio's Life will be held in the future. Donations in his memory can be made to to in Silvio's name, or please make a blood donation to the Red Cross. Silvio is survived by his family: Paul (Suzanne), Diane (Peter Colletti), Linda (Larry Dering) Susan, Marybeth, Peter (Maureen), eight adoring grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2020