Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
8:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Siobhan Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Siobhan Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Siobhan Sullivan Notice
SULLIVAN - Siobhan Brigid, of Centerport, NY on June 26, 2019. Creative Jewelry Artist. Loving wife of Kenneth. Beloved mother of Joshua (Nicole) Hirshberg, Alexandre (Alyssa) Belot, Sheila (Gary) Reynolds and Kelly Ann (Timothy) Peck. Cherished grandmother of Jacob, Sean, Olivia, Emily, Hailey and Calvin. Dear sister of Tinihia Branco and Sharon Kimnik. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Monday 2-5 & 7-9 pm with funeral service beginning at 8 pm. Cremation to be private. Donations to The () or VNS Hospice of Suffolk (visitingnurseservice.org) in her memory would be appreciated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Download Now