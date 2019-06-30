|
|
SULLIVAN - Siobhan Brigid, of Centerport, NY on June 26, 2019. Creative Jewelry Artist. Loving wife of Kenneth. Beloved mother of Joshua (Nicole) Hirshberg, Alexandre (Alyssa) Belot, Sheila (Gary) Reynolds and Kelly Ann (Timothy) Peck. Cherished grandmother of Jacob, Sean, Olivia, Emily, Hailey and Calvin. Dear sister of Tinihia Branco and Sharon Kimnik. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Monday 2-5 & 7-9 pm with funeral service beginning at 8 pm. Cremation to be private. Donations to The () or VNS Hospice of Suffolk (visitingnurseservice.org) in her memory would be appreciated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019