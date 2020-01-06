|
RITCHEL- Sona D. born January 13, 1936 in Beirut, Lebanon to Onnig and Hermine Piliguian, survivors of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. Died January 4, 2020 of heart failure. She is survived by husband Raymond, children Andrew (Suzann) and Daniel (Michelle) and grandchildren Kathleen, Patrick, Kiera and Keegan. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11AM St. Francis of Assisi Church Greenlawn. Interment to follow St. Philip Neri Cemetery, East Northport. Arrangements entrusted to Nolan Funeral Home, Northport, NY Nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 6, 2020