THOMPSON - Sophie A. formerly Zwikelmaier (nee Jehle) of Farmingdale on September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest and the late William. Loving mother of Michael (A.J.), William (Linda), Fred (Marlene), and Andrea (Al). Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Also survived by 3 stepchildren, many loving step grandchildren and great step grandchildren. Family will receive friends Friday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Interment Saturday 11am at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019