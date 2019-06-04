SPENCER - Paul Ketcham born in Lindenhurst November, 1934. Attended Lindenhurst Schools, married at Grace Methodist Church, Lindenhurst to his high school sweetheart Elenor. After a courageous battle with Parkinson's and cancer passed away June 3, 2019 at his home in Lindenhurst with his family by his side. He was one of 2 children born to the late Clark & Marion Ketcham.Beloved husband of Elenor Ketcham for over 65 years will forever be remembered by his devoted children Gary Ketcham, Glen Ketcham and Victoria Sholl Ketcham. Treasured grandchildren Mark Ketcham, Jennifer Ketcham, Jesse Ketcham, Stacy Nadar, Brendan Ketcham, Jessica Sholl & Nicholas Sholl. Great grandchildren Aaden Williams, Olivia Ketcham & Isabella Williams, daughters in law Marie Ketcham, Patricia Ketcham, granddaughter in law Dana Ketcham. Grandson in law Ronnie Nadar along with other friends and family who were blessed to know him. As a young man he started his career as a carpenter which he loved doing and started his own business for over 30 years when his son Gary took over the family business. He then worked in Real Estate rental management. He was a member of Amityville Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. He had a passion for boating and had many boats and loved the bay. Spencer touched the lives of many people and his home was always open to many guests with his smile, his trademark sense of humor and his kindness. Reposing Thursday June 6, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm at Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 South Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst. Masonic service Thursday evening. Funeral Service Friday, 10am at Lindenhurst Funeral Home, Interment Breslau Cemetery Lindenhurst. Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary