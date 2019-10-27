|
McKENNA - Sr. Barbara (formerly Sr. Mary Grignion), RSM died on Thursday October 24, 2019. Survived by The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Mid-Atlantic, and her loving sister Peggy Ruggilio and her bro-ther Bill, loving nieces and nephews. Wake and Mass at the Sisters of Mercy Convent 22-04 Parsons Blvd., Whitestone, N.Y. 11357. Wake on Monday October 28, 2019 from 2-6 P.M. and Mass on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy Mid Atlantic Community, 150 Ridge Road Hartsdale, N.Y. 10530.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 27, 2019