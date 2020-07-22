1/
Sr. Kathleen Quinn
QUINN - Sr. Kathleen RSM, died on Saturday July 18, 2020. Survived by the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Mid-Atlantic. Beloved sister of Kieran, and Ann Gallagher in Ireland and devoted family.Visiting will be at Holy Trinity RC Church, 14-51 143 Street Whitestone, NY from 9:15am and Mass will follow at 10am. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY. In lieu of flowers donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy Mid Atlantic Community, 150 Ridge Road, Hartsdale, NY 10530.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:15 - 10:00 AM
Holy Trinity RC Church
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Baverstock-Dziuba Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 763-2221
