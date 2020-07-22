QUINN - Sr. Kathleen RSM, died on Saturday July 18, 2020. Survived by the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Mid-Atlantic. Beloved sister of Kieran, and Ann Gallagher in Ireland and devoted family.Visiting will be at Holy Trinity RC Church, 14-51 143 Street Whitestone, NY from 9:15am and Mass will follow at 10am. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY. In lieu of flowers donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy Mid Atlantic Community, 150 Ridge Road, Hartsdale, NY 10530.







