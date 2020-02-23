|
|
DIFFLEY - Sister St. Monica, C.S.J. of Maria Regina Residence on Friday, February 21, 2020. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717, on Monday, February 24, 2020, 2pm - 4:30pm. Wake service at 3:00 pm. Funeral Rites followed by Mass on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11:00am at Maria Regina Chapel. Sister St. Monica is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717. Services entrusted to Michael J. Grant Funeral Home Inc., Brentwood, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2020