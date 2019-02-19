Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Cemetery
2205 Stratford Avenue
Stratford, CT
View Map
Resources
Stacey Renwick Notice
Renwick - Stacey Lyn of East Islip, LI, suddenly on February 17, 2019 after years of a valiant fight against breast cancer. Beloved daughter of Mari S. Renwick. She is survived by aunts Betty Massaro and Alfaye Massaro. Cousins John and Helen Massaro and family; Mark and Cindi Massaro and family; Fred and Joyce Massaro and family, Mario Massaro Jr., John and Mena Massaro and family; Margie and Howard Wood and family, Patricia Harper and family, Melissa and Horton Smith, Leilani and Richard McDaniel and family. She was embraced by many loving friends, peers and students, leaving a legacy of the greatest zest for life. She taught at the Roosevelt Sanctuary & Audobon Center, also at Saipan Elementary School of Marianna Islands and Portledge School in Locust Valley, NY. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). A religious service will be held at the funeral home, Friday 8:00 PM. Funeral service Saturday 10:30 AM at St. Michael's Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Avenue, Stratford, CT. Visiting Friday 2:30 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com Peace and sweet dreams, my warrior
Published in Newsday on Feb. 19, 2019
