Stanford TAYLOR

TAYLOR - Stanford Earl, of Key Biscayne, Florida, and Burlington, VT, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 with his beloved wife, Marisha Taylor, by his side. Born in Austin, Texas in 1927, to Earl and Johnnie (Smoot) Taylor, Stan was an entrepreneur in the true sense of the word. Following in his father's footsteps of innovation, he became one of the nation's leading pioneers in the development of reading technology. He collaborated with leading literary experts, worked directly in schools, and produced groundbreaking reading research, which resulted in over 300 publications. Stan was a gifted inventor who developed an array of reading assessment and instructional tools, including the Visagraph, a diagnostic tool that evaluated eye-movement behavior while reading, and the Reading Plus System. Stan's pioneering work was based on the understanding that reading is most effectively evaluated and addressed as a multisensory experience. His extensive research on the role of eye movement in the development of reading fluency transformed the field of reading research and education. His contributions to the body of knowledge are extensive, including orchestrating the largest silent reading norm study that was ever conducted in this country. He was honored with numerous awards for his many accomplishments including the Saint Gauden's Award for Outstanding Achievement in Art in high school, Pratt Institute's Dean's Medal for Student Most Likely to Succeed, the National Audio Visual Association Software Leadership Award, Honorary Admission to the International Reading Association, Young Presidents' Organization and the New York University 2015 Steinhardt Distinguished Alumni Award.As founder of multiple companies over the years, including Educational Development Laboratories and Taylor Associates Communications, Inc., he provided millions of struggling students around the world the opportunity to become proficient readers. His contributions to the world of reading were incalculable. He summed up his life by stating, "When I encountered opportunities, I took advantage of them. My life could be anyone's life. Success comes if a person does not lose sight of the many goals to be achieved and puts in the necessary effort to achieve them."Stan enlisted in the U.S. Army Specialized Training Reserve Program while at Rutgers University in 1944. He later served in the U.S Army, in the field artillery, stationed at Fort Bragg.With Stan's passing, we have lost another hero of America's Greatest Generation, a generation that, in the words of Tom Brokaw, were "united by common values duty, honor, courage, service, love of family and country and, above all, responsibility for oneself."Stan will be missed by the many people who loved and respected him but his legacy in the field of reading will live on indefinitely, especially through the achievements of young readers.Stan was predeceased by his first wife, Corinne McIlroy Taylor, his wife of 47 years, Dorothea Hokansen Taylor, his daughter, Gail Taylor Lanning, and his brother, Terrence Taylor. In addition to his wife, Marisha Kazeniac Taylor, he is survived by his daughter, Reverend Cheryl Taylor Jensen, of Delaware, his son, S. Mark Taylor and his wife Kris Root Taylor, of Vermont, several grandchildren and great grandchildren and his faithful friend, Chiquito.







