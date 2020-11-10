SHERMAN - Stanley A., a longtime resident of Alamo Rose RV Park, more recently The Gardens at Brook Ridge in Pharr. Born in South Ozone Park, Queens, NY, Stan studied education at Fredonia State Teachers College where he met Evelyn. After a stint in the Army, he began a 30-year career as an elementary school teacher in the Harborfields (LI, NY) schools; with Evelyn, he raised four children in nearby Northport. He pioneered outdoor education and remained active in Scouting as a leader and trainer of leaders for many years. Stan and Evelyn traveled the country in an RV for eleven years, finally settling in their beloved Rio Grande Valley. A passionate performer and patron of the visual and performing arts, Stan was deeply involved in the local arts community, including the music department at UTRGV, the Valley Symphony, and the RGV Band.Predeceased by his wife, Evelyn (Van Steenburg) Sherman. He is survived by two sisters, Pat Lee and Jeanne McKiernan; two brothers, William (Kathie) Fitzpatrick and Edward Fitzpatrick; four children, Dennis (Laurie) Sherman, Maryann (Jim) Sherry, Patricia (Dick) Fast, and Donald (Deborah) Sherman; seven grandchildren; and five great -grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Those wishing to honor Stan's memory may donate to: UTRGV Music Dept., 1201 West University Drive, Edinburg, TX 78539, music@utrgv.edu Valley Symphony, 4316 N. 10th St., Ste. 100, McAllen, TX 78504, www.valleyorchestra.org/donate
MD Anderson Cancer Center, www.mdanderson.org/donors-volunteers
. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan, Texas.