|
|
BOBKOWSKI - Stanley J., 30+ year member of the Long Island Orchid Society, 40+ year member of the Port Washington Senior Citizens' Center, and 90 year resident of Port Washington, age 95, on December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Katherine. Loving father of Kathleen and the late James. Reposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc Funeral Home, 128 Main St, Port Washington, NY, Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 9:30 AM at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 7, 2019