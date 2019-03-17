MILLER - Stanley Frank, 74, of Rocky Point, NY, and Stockton Springs, ME, passed away on March 7, 2019. He was born on June 9, 1944, in Elmhurst, NY, the son of Stanley S. and Marie (Komarek) Miller. Stan was a graduate of Pratt Institute. He was an Electronic Engineer for Grumman Aerospace for seven years, working in the space program on the Lunar Module ("Eagle") for Apollo 11; he later worked for Merit Electronic Design Co. in Edgewood, NY, as Vice President of Engineering for over 25 years. Stan often enjoyed the company of loving family and cherished friends. He is prede-ceased by his parents and his daughter, Gayle Buchner. Stan is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Carol (Sampalek) Miller; daughter, Brooke Ane Miller, and her husband, Dane Rasmussen; husband of Gayle, Gene Buchner; spirited grandchildren, Hope Buchner, Cole Rasmussen, and Viviane Gayle Rasmussen; his sister, Marie Votava, and her husband, Emil; and many caring nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , Mayo Clinic Cardiovascular Research Center or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.ripostafh.com. Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary