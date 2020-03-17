Home

Stanley J. Czerwinski

Stanley J. Czerwinski Notice
CZERWINSKI - Stanley J., on March 15, 2020 of Port Jefferson, LI. Beloved husband of Irene for 62 years. Loving brother of Joseph and his wife Sandi. Cherished brother-in- law of Estelle Gearon, Daniel Gearon and his wife Jean and William Gearon and his wife Ellen. Stanley is also survived by his adored niece and nephews. He is retired from the NYC Board of Education. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, NY. Visitation on Wednesday, March 18th from 9-10am. Prayer Service at 10am. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.obdavisportjefferson.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2020
