WEINER - Stanley M., Devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Stan, 88, an avid boater, was beckoned by the sea to raise anchor and drift off into the eternal sunset on 6-28-20. He is survived by his wife and first mate of 65 years, Bernice (a.k.a. Bunny), and his crew of 3 children Gary Weiner, Mark Weiner and Karen Bunbury (nee: Weiner). Additional crew members include grandchildren Laurie McMunn (nee: Weiner) and Julie Wyner-Wallach. Recently joining the crew is his great grandson "Joey". In lieu of gifts, memorial donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
. He will be missed.