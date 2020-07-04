1/1
Stanley M. Weiner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEINER - Stanley M., Devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Stan, 88, an avid boater, was beckoned by the sea to raise anchor and drift off into the eternal sunset on 6-28-20. He is survived by his wife and first mate of 65 years, Bernice (a.k.a. Bunny), and his crew of 3 children Gary Weiner, Mark Weiner and Karen Bunbury (nee: Weiner). Additional crew members include grandchildren Laurie McMunn (nee: Weiner) and Julie Wyner-Wallach. Recently joining the crew is his great grandson "Joey". In lieu of gifts, memorial donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or The Michael J. Fox Foundation. He will be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved