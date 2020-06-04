Stanley P. Smykowski
1969 - 2020
SMYKOWSKI - Stanley P. of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Wantagh, NY) passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2020. He was 50 years old. Born in Queens, NY, on November 11, 1969, he was the son of Andrea & Stanley Smykowski.Stan attended St. Anne's Brentwood and graduated St. John's High School. He was a speed skater in his younger years. Stan was a Detective with the NYC Police Department. Although he loved his work, his main focus and his pride and joy were his three children. He was a loving and supportive father who enjoyed attending their sporting and school events, working out and playing soccer with them. The 49ers were his favorite sports team. Stanley is survived by his wife, Christina (Davin), sons, Stan and Kevin, daughter, Ashley; parents, Andrea and Stanley Smykowski of Sebastian, FL, brother, Thomas and his wife, Suzanne of NYC, and nieces, Yasmine and Leila, mother-in-law and father-inlaw, Kathleen and Thomas Davin of Brooklyn. He was pre- deceased by two brothers, Michael and Stephen. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, and to protect the health of our family and friends, there will be no public services at this time.Private burial arrangements in St. Stephen's Cemetery have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
