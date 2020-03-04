Home

Star Of David Memorial Chapels
1236 Wellwood Ave
West Babylon, NY 11704
(631) 454-9600
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:30 AM
Star of David Memorial Chapel Inc.
1240 Wellwood Avenue
West Babylon, NY
View Map

Stanley Shubin

Stanley Shubin Notice
SHUBIN - Stanley, During his nearly 100 years, Stanley Shubin was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who left an important legacy to his family. May his memory be a blessing for generations to come. The funeral will be held on Thursday, March 5th promptly at 12 noon at Star of David Memorial Chapel Inc. 1240 Wellwood Avenue, West Babylon, New York 11704. If you would like to pay your respects and speak with the family prior to the 12 noon service, we ask that you please arrive at 11:30am. The family has asked that friends consider making a special memorial contribution in his honor and memory to Island Harvest Food Bank at www.islandharvest.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 4, 2020
