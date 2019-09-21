|
STEVENS - Stanley (born Spiegel), 9-19, passed peacefully. Born 1922 in the Bronx, raised in Brooklyn, Plainview resident 62 years. Marine Corps 1942-46, service inCentral Pacific, hon. dis. as Sergeant. Longtime Miehle-Goss-Dexter employee, excelled at handball, loved the outdoors and planting, pipe smoker. Strong and street tough. Predeceased by one month by wife of 71 years, Marcelle. Survived by brother, 2 sons (Glenn and Paul), 3 grandsons, a great-grandson. Service 9-22 4:30pm, Green Mountain Cemetery, Boulder, CO. Donations to Long Island Planting Fields.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 21, 2019