Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley STEVENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley STEVENS Notice
STEVENS - Stanley (born Spiegel), 9-19, passed peacefully. Born 1922 in the Bronx, raised in Brooklyn, Plainview resident 62 years. Marine Corps 1942-46, service inCentral Pacific, hon. dis. as Sergeant. Longtime Miehle-Goss-Dexter employee, excelled at handball, loved the outdoors and planting, pipe smoker. Strong and street tough. Predeceased by one month by wife of 71 years, Marcelle. Survived by brother, 2 sons (Glenn and Paul), 3 grandsons, a great-grandson. Service 9-22 4:30pm, Green Mountain Cemetery, Boulder, CO. Donations to Long Island Planting Fields.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.