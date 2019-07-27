|
POLLACK - Stanley W., Staff Sergeant Army Airforce WWII, of Wading River, NY on July 17, 2019. Loving father of Janet L. Pollack-Kantor and Ruth M. Pollack. Visitation Monday, July 29 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM, and Tuesday, July 30 from 7-9 PM at the Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, 6447 Route 25A, Wading River, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, July 31 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019