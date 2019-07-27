Home

Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
(631) 929-4111
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist R.C. Church
Wading River., NY
POLLACK - Stanley W., Staff Sergeant Army Airforce WWII, of Wading River, NY on July 17, 2019. Loving father of Janet L. Pollack-Kantor and Ruth M. Pollack. Visitation Monday, July 29 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM, and Tuesday, July 30 from 7-9 PM at the Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, 6447 Route 25A, Wading River, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, July 31 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019
