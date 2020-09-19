1/1
Stefano Angius
ANGIUS - Stefano of Hudson, FL on Sept 14, 2020 at age 88. Beloved husband of Florence and the late Ethel. Cherished father to Mattia, Joseph and Lisa, loving grandfather to Stephanie, Joey, Marco and Story. Born in Trapani, Italy at age 27 he sailed to the US and soon became a restauranteur, owning Stefano's Restaurant in Lindenhurst for over 30 years. He was a pilot, champion swimmer, philosopher, chess master and a friend to all he met, charming them with his Italian accent. Above all he was a great father and grandfather and will be deeply missed. Services will be Sunday September 20 from 2-4pm at Prevatt Funeral Home, Hudson, FL, interment Monday September 21 at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FL.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 19, 2020.
