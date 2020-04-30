Home

LAPIETRA - Stella A. of Huntington, NY, passed on April 24, 2020, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Andrew. Survived by her daughter Antoinette Link (Joseph). Cherished grandmother of Michael Link (deceased) and Petrina Hubner (Thomas). Loving great-grandmother of Mackenzie, Madison, and Andrew Hubner; and Selena Link. Companion of the late John Annunziata. A Eucharistic minister and longtime member of St. Patrick's Church and the Columbiettes. Owner of Sunny Pond Farm (organic homegrown produce and treats). Famous for cooking dishes to demonstrate how delicious vegetables could be. A Mass and "Stella"bration to be held at a future date. Interred at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2020
