Stella Mondrone

MONDRONE - Stella passed away peacefully on October 7th at 92 years old. She was born in Brooklyn, the second of five siblings and was married to Ralph Mondrone for 45 years until his passing in 1994. She is survived by her 3 children, Ralph, Jr., Vivian Ballas, Christine Lynch, her sister Frances Caci, as well as 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grand-children and countless nieces and nephews and others who all called her Aunt Dit. Her passions were reading, sewing and bowling. She bowled regularly in leagues, in Hicksville, Bethpage, and lastly Farmingdale, until her mid 80's. She never had a perfect game of 300 but she did have a few 200 games. At four foot eleven inches and less than 100 lbs., she was one to be reckoned with.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store