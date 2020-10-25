1/
Stella Mondrone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MONDRONE - Stella passed away peacefully on October 7th at 92 years old. She was born in Brooklyn, the second of five siblings and was married to Ralph Mondrone for 45 years until his passing in 1994. She is survived by her 3 children, Ralph, Jr., Vivian Ballas, Christine Lynch, her sister Frances Caci, as well as 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grand-children and countless nieces and nephews and others who all called her Aunt Dit. Her passions were reading, sewing and bowling. She bowled regularly in leagues, in Hicksville, Bethpage, and lastly Farmingdale, until her mid 80's. She never had a perfect game of 300 but she did have a few 200 games. At four foot eleven inches and less than 100 lbs., she was one to be reckoned with.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved