POWER - Stella, on January 13, 2020, of Wantagh. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Mary Mastrianni (Lou), Patricia Mantay (Scott), William (Michelle), Jean Boll (Ed), and Teresa Power. Cherished grandmother of 10 and adored great- grandmother of 1. Reposing Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 AM at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Donations may be sent to: St. Francis Hospital, John Brancaccio Heart Valve Center, 100 Port Washington Blvd., Ste. G01, Roslyn, NY 11576. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 14, 2020