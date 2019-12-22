|
FURNARI - Stephen Paul, 65 longtime resident of Agoura Hills, CA on November 25, 2019. Raised in Farmingdale, NY. A graduate of Holy Trinity High School, Nassau Community College and earned his BA from the University of Louisville launching his hospitality industry career, the perfect fit for his larger than life personality. People gravitated toward Steve because of his natural ability to exude happiness and optimism all the time, which was contagious and inspiring. Best of all, you knew you would laugh. Steve embraced life passionately and savored every moment, including his decades long career with Southern Wines and Spirits as a wine specialist. Steve and his wife, Karen, built a beautiful and fulfilling life together which included their precious goldendoodle, Sage. Steve was an avid cyclist, loved cooking, good food, good wine, Broadway, travel, and music, especially, his vintage vinyls. Steve absolutely, and unconditionally loved and thrived being with his friends and family. He had legions of friends from every walk of life. After a devastating diagnosis in 1994, Steve reached out to the Cancer Support Community. He credited them for their contribution in providing him and his wife with emotional support, education, hope and his overall survival. Steve received the Celebration of Hope Award at the Cancer Support Community Gala in 2017. His physical presence will be sorely missed, but he is looking down on us all from a place he is referring to as "Top of the Line." Steve is predeceased by his loving parents Francis and Doris, and his brother, Thomas. He leaves behind his wife, Karen. A loyal brother to Janet Furnari Alex (Anthony), Daniel (Vickie), and Christopher, (Barbara.) Inspirational uncle to Lindsay, Caitlin, Monica, Catherine, Brianna, Brendon and kindred spirit, nephew Nick. Loving great uncle to Emily, Abigail and Luke. Funeral Mass was offered December 14, 12:00 noon at St. Jude RC Church Westlake Village, CA. Donations, in Steve's memory, to (www.cancer-supportvvsb.org) would be warmly welcomed.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 22, 2019