PRYCE-SEGAL - STEPHANIE (formerly Tamke), of Seaford, on April 15, 2019. Loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and wife. She will be sorely missed by all those whose lives she touched. Reposing Monday 7-9 PM and Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10 AM @ St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2019