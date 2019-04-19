Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William the Abbot RC Church
Seaford, NY
PRYCE-SEGAL - STEPHANIE (formerly Tamke), of Seaford, on April 15, 2019. Loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and wife. She will be sorely missed by all those whose lives she touched. Reposing Monday 7-9 PM and Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10 AM @ St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2019
