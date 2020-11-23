1/
Stephen A. Cocheo
COCHEO - Stephen A. of Mineola on November 20th in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Anita. Loving father of Laura Cornelsen (David), Janet DeFreitas (Harry), and David (Amy). Cherished grandfather of Emily Orsini (Andrew), Mark, John, Alexandra and Mia. Visitation Tuesday from 5-8pm at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY (Due to the pandemic family request visits to be brief) Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00am Saint Aidan's RC Church Williston Park. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Long Island Alzheimers and Dementia Center 1025 Old Country Rd., Suite 115, Westbury, NY 11590



Published in Newsday on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
