Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 667-8614
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church
Greenlawn, NY
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Northport Rural Cemetery
Northport, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Rigos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Andrew Rigos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Andrew Rigos Notice
RIGOS - Stephen Andrew, of Northport suddenly on February 10th, 2020 in his 29th year. Beloved son of Vasilios Rigos and Demetra Rigos (George) Loving brother of William, Alexandra (Nicholas), and Daniel. Cherished nephew and cousin of many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will receive friends Friday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm at Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY. Funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00am, St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church in Greenlawn, NY. Committal service to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery in Northport, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -