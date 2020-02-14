|
|
RIGOS - Stephen Andrew, of Northport suddenly on February 10th, 2020 in his 29th year. Beloved son of Vasilios Rigos and Demetra Rigos (George) Loving brother of William, Alexandra (Nicholas), and Daniel. Cherished nephew and cousin of many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will receive friends Friday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm at Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY. Funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00am, St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church in Greenlawn, NY. Committal service to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery in Northport, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2020