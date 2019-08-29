|
SMITH - Stephen C. of Amityville, LI on August 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy A. Loving father of Karen Higgins (Stephen). Dear cousin of Gregory Harrison. Cherished son - in - law of Lottie Symington. Fond brother-in-law of Wesley Symington (Linda) and David Symington. Reposing Friday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Amityville Masonic Services 7:30pm. Funeral Service 8:00pm. Prayer Saturday 10:00am at the funeral home. Interment to follow in the Amityville Ceme- tery. As an alternative to flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to . www.powellfh.com.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 29, 2019