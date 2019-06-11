Home

Stephen Ciligardos Notice
CILIGARDOS - Stephen on June 8, 2019 at age 89. Resident of West Hempstead for 65 years. Loving Uncle of Helen Samaras. Devoted partner of Ernest Picerni. Loving brother of Chris E. Contos and family. Reposing at the Krauss Funeral Home, 1097 Hempstead Tpke. Franklin Square, NY. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Religious service Wednesday 11:30am at Greek Orthodox Church Panaghia, 83 Newport Rd., Island Park, NY. Interment Greenfield Cemetery, Union-dale NY. In lieu of flowers donations to Greek Orthodox Church Panaghia would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on June 11, 2019
