Stephen Davitt


1957 - 2020
Stephen Davitt Notice
DAVITT - Stephen Francis, age 62, of Baltimore, MD, formerly of East Meadow, passed away on April 9, 2020. He is survived by Alison Davitt and their beloved daughters, Lillian and Emilie. The loving son of Carole Fitzgerald (Francis P. Fitzgerald, deceased) and Francis X. Davitt (deceased). Survived by his sisters, Christine McLoughlin and Laura Savini (Michael) as well as his step-brothers Richard, John and Martin Fitzgerald. Uncle to Genevieve and Bridget McLoughlin; and Nicholas, Alexandra and Christian Savini. Stephen graduated East Meadow High School where he received the Louis Armstrong Music Award. Mass and celebration of life to be announced at a future date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020
