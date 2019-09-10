|
Ferraro - Stephen Francis, of Babylon, LI, on September 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alice Ferraro. Devoted father of Stephen, Douglas, Joseph (Barbara), Mary Anne (Cosmo) Filiberto, John (Patricia), Andrew (Susan), Mary Dolores (Peter) Peck, Mary Elizabeth McTiernan, Mary Theresa (Larry) Novacco and the late Paul. Cherished grandfather of nineteen and great grandfather of twenty-four. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. West Islip. Funeral Mass Friday, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon, LI. Visiting Thursday 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Interment will take place Saturday, 12:00 PM at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich, CT. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 10, 2019