Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Babylon, NY
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Greenwich, CT
Stephen Ferraro Notice
Ferraro - Stephen Francis, of Babylon, LI, on September 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alice Ferraro. Devoted father of Stephen, Douglas, Joseph (Barbara), Mary Anne (Cosmo) Filiberto, John (Patricia), Andrew (Susan), Mary Dolores (Peter) Peck, Mary Elizabeth McTiernan, Mary Theresa (Larry) Novacco and the late Paul. Cherished grandfather of nineteen and great grandfather of twenty-four. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. West Islip. Funeral Mass Friday, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon, LI. Visiting Thursday 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Interment will take place Saturday, 12:00 PM at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich, CT. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 10, 2019
