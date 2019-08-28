Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
(631) 475-7000
Reposing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Bellanca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen G. Bellanca

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen G. Bellanca Notice
BELLANCA - Stephen G., age 94 formerly of Babylon, NY passed away peacefully August 21, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL, preceded in death by his wife Antoinette. He served in the Merchant Marines in the Pacific Theater during WWII and joined the U.S. Army after the war ended, participating in the Japanese Occupation. His subsequent career encom-passed both nuclear and aerospace engineering. Shortly after leaving the Armed Forces, he worked at Brookhaven National Laboratory, performing experiments utilizing one of the first peacetime nuclear reactors built specifically for scientific research. Later on, he worked at Grumman Aerospace Corporation, playing a key role in designing the Lunar Module, a spacecraft used by the astronauts in NASA's Apollo program to land on the moon, among other notable accomplishments. He is survived by 4 children, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Reposing Friday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Robertaccio Funeral Home, 85 Rte 112 Patchogue, Closing prayer Saturday 10am. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
Download Now