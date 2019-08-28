|
BELLANCA - Stephen G., age 94 formerly of Babylon, NY passed away peacefully August 21, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL, preceded in death by his wife Antoinette. He served in the Merchant Marines in the Pacific Theater during WWII and joined the U.S. Army after the war ended, participating in the Japanese Occupation. His subsequent career encom-passed both nuclear and aerospace engineering. Shortly after leaving the Armed Forces, he worked at Brookhaven National Laboratory, performing experiments utilizing one of the first peacetime nuclear reactors built specifically for scientific research. Later on, he worked at Grumman Aerospace Corporation, playing a key role in designing the Lunar Module, a spacecraft used by the astronauts in NASA's Apollo program to land on the moon, among other notable accomplishments. He is survived by 4 children, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Reposing Friday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Robertaccio Funeral Home, 85 Rte 112 Patchogue, Closing prayer Saturday 10am. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2019