Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
(516) 352-2080
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Gallagher

Notice Condolences Flowers

Stephen Gallagher Notice
GALLAGHER - Stephen J., on June 16th 2019, resident of West Hempstead and former resident of Bayside Queens and Franklin Square. Devoted husband of Mary Ann. Loving father of Kerri (Dave) & Laura (Michael). Loving brother of Michael, Gheri Raymond. Cherished grandfather of William, Taylor, Connor, Patrick and Nicholas. Visiting Wednesday 4-8pm and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm @ the Krauss Funeral Home Inc. 1097 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, NY. Mass Friday 9:30am St. Catherine of Sienna R.C. Church. Interment: Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury.
Published in Newsday on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krauss Funeral Home
Download Now