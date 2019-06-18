|
GALLAGHER - Stephen J., on June 16th 2019, resident of West Hempstead and former resident of Bayside Queens and Franklin Square. Devoted husband of Mary Ann. Loving father of Kerri (Dave) & Laura (Michael). Loving brother of Michael, Gheri Raymond. Cherished grandfather of William, Taylor, Connor, Patrick and Nicholas. Visiting Wednesday 4-8pm and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm @ the Krauss Funeral Home Inc. 1097 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, NY. Mass Friday 9:30am St. Catherine of Sienna R.C. Church. Interment: Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury.
Published in Newsday on June 18, 2019