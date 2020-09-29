Stephen Gaughran

1/
GAUGHRAN - Stephen J., on September 27, 2020, of Seaford. Proud U.S. AirForce Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Claire Ann. Loving father of Stephen T. Gaughran (Kathleen), Maureen A. Gaughran, Kathleen Rose (Jack), Patricia Ryan (Joseph), Sheila Gaughran, and Colleen Byrne (Brendan). Dear brother of the late Joseph (Theresa). Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Costa, Dr. Maggie Gaughran, Lauren DeRuvo (Pat), Stephen John Gaughran, Patrick Rose, Conor Ryan, James Byrne and Kevin Byrne. Adored great grandfather of Megan Costa & Michael Costa. Reposing Today 2:30-4PM and 7-9PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford, NY (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Schmittfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 29, 2020.
