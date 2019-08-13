|
KOVACH - Stephen J., age 94, of Commack, NY passed away on August 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Proud US Navy WWII Veteran. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving father of Stephen (Terrell) Kovach, Kathy (Michael) Berka, and the late Thomas Kovach. Cherished grandfather of six and great grandfather of one. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Fives Smithtown Funeral Home, 31 Landing Ave., Smithtown, NY 11787. Religious Service Tuesday 8:00 PM. Morning Visitation 9:00 AM-10:00 AM at the funeral home. Closing Prayer 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow with Military Honors at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2019