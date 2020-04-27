|
|
LAROSA - Stephen J. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stephen J. LaRosa who lost his battle to COVID-19 on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Steve was born on May 18, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY and lived a full life until the age of 78. He was in the United States Army stationed in Germany when he met his beloved wife Inge who he was married to for 57 wonderful years. He was a devout Catholic who attended weekly mass at St. Peter the Apostle in Islip Terrace. Moreover, when visiting other countries on vacation, Steve made sure he attended weekly mass. He was a math teacher and later a special education teacher at North Babylon High School for 29 years. Although he never played the sport, soccer was his passion and he was a coach for many years. He began coaching girls at North Babylon H.S., and he eventually got a chance to coach the girls at the Empire State Games where he won quite a few games. He was President of the Massapequa Soccer Club, started the Massapequa Athletic Club and was also President of the Eastern New York Soccer Club. He was then given the opportunity to start the Adelphi University women's program. When he was coach at Adelphi University, the team became top 20 in the country! He finished his coaching at East Islip High School which lasted 17 years. Steve gave all of the credit to his success in soccer to his assistant coaches and the players. He truly loved working with kids and said that he never considered any of it work because he always had fun! Steve was best known for his humor and whether you knew him for 30 years or met him 5 minutes ago, he made you feel welcome and always willing to share a laugh with you. He will forever be remembered for his charity as he was a very kind and generous person. In addition to his wife Inge, he is survived by his son Peter (Jeanne), grandchildren, Robert and Tara, his brother Robert and Ilse and numerous friends. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Home. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2020