1/
Stephen Michael Angliss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANGLISS - Stephen Michael, 65, of Manhasset, NY, passed away on Friday, July 31st. Stephen is survived by his brother Kevin Angliss (Maureen) of Sea Cliff, NY, Brian Angliss of Las Vegas, Nevada and his sister-in-law Janice Angliss of Sea Cliff, NY. Uncle to Joanne Sackett, Jennifer DeSane, Meghan, John and Kevin Angliss. Great uncle to Sloane Sackett, Ella, Parker and Jackson DeSane, Evelyn and Virginia Angliss. He is preceded in death by his parents John (Jack) & Margaret Angliss, his aunt Patricia Purtell and brother John T. Angliss. A Celebration of Life for Stephen will be held at a later date. Further information Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Whitting Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved