ANGLISS - Stephen Michael, 65, of Manhasset, NY, passed away on Friday, July 31st. Stephen is survived by his brother Kevin Angliss (Maureen) of Sea Cliff, NY, Brian Angliss of Las Vegas, Nevada and his sister-in-law Janice Angliss of Sea Cliff, NY. Uncle to Joanne Sackett, Jennifer DeSane, Meghan, John and Kevin Angliss. Great uncle to Sloane Sackett, Ella, Parker and Jackson DeSane, Evelyn and Virginia Angliss. He is preceded in death by his parents John (Jack) & Margaret Angliss, his aunt Patricia Purtell and brother John T. Angliss. A Celebration of Life for Stephen will be held at a later date. Further information Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com