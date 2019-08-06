Home

Stephen Paul Jugan Notice
Jugan- Stephen Paul, of Levittown, LI, on July 31, 2019. Loving father of Stephen (Eileen) Jugan Jr., Catherine Pelkowski, and Daniel (Jacqueline) Jugan. Beloved grandfather of Rylan, Brady, Jake, and Joseph. Dear brother of Michael (ChiNa) Jugan and Marilyn (Patrick) Durken. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Memorial visitation will be held at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Saturday, August 10, 12:00 PM, at St. Bernard's R.C. Church, Levittown, LI. Memorial visiting, Friday August 9, 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Stephen's loving memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019
