STAHLBUSH - Stephen R. on October 13, 2019 of Wading River, NY, formerly of Rockland, MA. Loving husband of Maureen. Beloved father of Joseph, Jennifer, Stephanie, Deborah, Michael, Doreen and the late Audrey. Cherished by his grandchildren, brothers and sister. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Weigand Bros Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 15, 2019