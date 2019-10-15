Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Stahlbush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen R. Stahlbush

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen R. Stahlbush Notice
STAHLBUSH - Stephen R. on October 13, 2019 of Wading River, NY, formerly of Rockland, MA. Loving husband of Maureen. Beloved father of Joseph, Jennifer, Stephanie, Deborah, Michael, Doreen and the late Audrey. Cherished by his grandchildren, brothers and sister. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Weigand Bros Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Download Now