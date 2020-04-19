Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN BENNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN ROBERT BENNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHEN ROBERT BENNER Notice
BENNER- Stephen Robert at 91, went to the Lord on April 16 after a long journey with Alzheimer's. Survived by his loving wife Patricia, nee Byrnes; his children Mary Patricia, Robert, Jane, and Stephen (Mary); grandson Nicholas; sister Ann Spinella. Predeceased by brother Charles and sister Patricia Friel. Also survived by stepgrandchildren Dylan and Megan Schoen. Proud Detective NYPD retired 1981. Active member of RW Powell Council Knights of Columbus. Funeral Mass will be offered at Church of the Resurrection at a later date. The family thanks all the staff on Unit 1B at Medford Multicare for their loving care and support. They are all very special.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -