BENNER- Stephen Robert at 91, went to the Lord on April 16 after a long journey with Alzheimer's. Survived by his loving wife Patricia, nee Byrnes; his children Mary Patricia, Robert, Jane, and Stephen (Mary); grandson Nicholas; sister Ann Spinella. Predeceased by brother Charles and sister Patricia Friel. Also survived by stepgrandchildren Dylan and Megan Schoen. Proud Detective NYPD retired 1981. Active member of RW Powell Council Knights of Columbus. Funeral Mass will be offered at Church of the Resurrection at a later date. The family thanks all the staff on Unit 1B at Medford Multicare for their loving care and support. They are all very special.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020