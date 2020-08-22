1/1
Stephen Roger Damm
DAMM - Stephen Roger, 86, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Helen since 2002. He was the devoted stepfather to Susan (Anthony) Cangelosi, Doreen (Frank) Tarzia, Ernie (Heidi) Behrens and Glenn (Karen) Behrens. He was the past beloved husband to the late Connie as well as devoted father to" Joy (Fred) Furnell, the late Michael the late Richard, Cathy (Jim) Hanlon, Sue (Mike) Harvey, Carolyn (Scott) Kalb, Roger (Toni) and Coleen Rhatigan (John Memoli). He was the grandfather to 45 grand-children. He was a well-known General Contractor for over 50 years in Lindenhurst. Services were held at Johnston's Wellwood Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Wednesday, August 19th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Parkinson's Alliance, P.O. Box 308, Kingston, NJ 08528.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home
305 N Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 226-2220
