SCROBE-Stephen D. January 20, 1959 November 4, 2020. On November 4, 2020 Stephen passed on to his eternal home after a yearlong battle with cancer. Stephen was 61 years old. Son of the late William and Judy Scrobe, Stephen is survived by his loving wife Lori of 33 years; his four adoring children, Stephanie, Billy, Michael and Marykate; his sister Mary (Patrick) Carey, brother Kenneth (Sandy) Kuska and his brother-in-law Vincent (Karin) Viscovich.Stephen was deeply loved and respected by his six nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Brian, Caitlin, Matthew, Alex and Matt; and his cousins Howard (Susan) Code and Mary (Jim) Hewes. Viewing will be at the Fairchild Sons Funeral Home in Manhasset, NY on November 7th and November 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a Mass for family only at this time. Another cele-bration of Stephen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Spectrum Designs or the Nicholas Center at spectrumdesigns.org
to honor Steve's life.