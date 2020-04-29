Home

POWERED BY

Services
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
(516) 599-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Spelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Spelman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Spelman Notice
SPELMAN - Stephen Michael lifelong resident of Lynbrook on May 25, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Thomas James and Mary (nee Medcalfe), brothers David Robert (2002), James Francis (2003) and nephew Matthew Christopher (1998). Survived by his sister Anne Valerie (Enste) and brother Timothy Eugene, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Interment private, Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Arrangements entrusted to Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc. Lynbrook, NY. www.flinchandbruns.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -