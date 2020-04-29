|
SPELMAN - Stephen Michael lifelong resident of Lynbrook on May 25, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Thomas James and Mary (nee Medcalfe), brothers David Robert (2002), James Francis (2003) and nephew Matthew Christopher (1998). Survived by his sister Anne Valerie (Enste) and brother Timothy Eugene, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Interment private, Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Arrangements entrusted to Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc. Lynbrook, NY. www.flinchandbruns.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020