Malverne Funeral Home Anthony J. Walsh & Son, Inc.
330 Hempstead Avenue
Malverne, NY 11565
(516) 593-7230
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
65 Wright Ave.Malverne
Stephen Sullivan Notice
SULLIVAN - Stephen on December 3, 2019 of Valley Stream. Formerly of Cromane, Co. Kerry, Ireland. Beloved Husband of Hannah. Devoted Father of Elizabeth (Patrick) McMahon, Kerry (Brendan) Farrell, Stephen (Patricia) & John (Therese) Sullivan. Cherished Grandfather of Erin, Colleen, Mairead, Patrick, Jack, Bridget, Brendan, Conor & Leanna. Funeral entrusted to Malverne Funeral Home (Anthony J. Walsh & Son), 330 Hempstead Ave., (1/2 Mi. S.S. Pkwy., Ex. 17 So.) Malverne. Visitation Thursday 3-5 P.M. & 7-9 P.M. Funeral Mass Friday 11 A.M. Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, 65 Wright Ave.Malverne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org Take Steps.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 5, 2019
